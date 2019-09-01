UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Collects Rs 580 Bn In 2 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:50 AM

FBR collects Rs 580 bn in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved 90 percent revenue collection target set for first two months of Fiscal Year 2019-20.

So far, FBR's target for FY2019-20 has been achieved to the extent of 90%-Rs 580 billion against the target of Rs 644 billion, Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi said in a tweet on Saturday.

He said FBR collection for the month of July stood at Rs 297.

4 billion despite 8-10 non-working days on account of Eid Al Azha.

Meanwhile minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar appreciated the positive results saying "excellent results by FBR by achieving 90% of bold revenue target set for them".

He said the break down in taxes show above 30% growth in collection of inland sales and income tax.

Residual 10% shortfall coming due to policy of import compression that is essential to reduce external deficits, he added.

Related Topics

Import July FBR Billion

Recent Stories

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

2 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

2 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

2 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

2 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

2 hours ago

Swansea go top of Championship with late win over ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.