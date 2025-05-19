FBR concludes arguments in Super Tax case before the SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Monday adjourned the hearing of super tax case until May 22, following conclusion of arguments by counsel for Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

The five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court was headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, with Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as members.

During the proceeding, FBR’s legal team completed their arguments concerning Section 4B of the Income Tax Ordinance. Justice Aminuddin Khan asked Makhdoom Ali Khan whether he wished to respond on Section 4B.

In response, Makhdoom Ali Khan requested that the written submissions made by Dr. Shahnawaz and other FBR lawyers be provided to him, saying he would read them and then respond on next hearing date.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman stated that he intended to bring three relevant court rulings to the bench’s attention, emphasizing that these decisions established that additional taxes can be levied for specific purposes. The

court directed him to submit these rulings in written form.

Following this, the bench adjourned the hearing til May 22. Makhdoom Ali Khan will commence his rebuttal during the next hearing.