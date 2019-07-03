UrduPoint.com
FBR Confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s Benami Properties  

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:40 PM

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami properties  

Senator Tanveer had these properties named after his workers.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has confiscated the properties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Chaudhry Tanvir.

Taking action against Benami properties, the FBR has confiscated 6000-kanal land of the PML-N leader.

Senator Tanveer had these properties named after his workers. The workers have been identified as Shah Jahan Begum, Shakoor and Abdul Aziz.

The FBR is serving notices to the persons having Benami properties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Monday announced that action against politicians keeping 'benami' properties has been launched and all such properties would be confiscated.

Similar action against all other people, who held benami properties or bank accounts, would also begin after three days, he had said.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan also said that now nothing will remain Benami as first time in the history of Pakistan law is going to be implemented for the first time.

Firdous Ashiq Awan while attaching shares and documents of Benami properties of famous political family of Sindh on social networking site twitter said that it is first time in the history of Pakistan that implementation upon law is going to be done.

