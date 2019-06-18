FBR constitutes committee to remove anomalies in Finance Bill 2019

The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi Tuesday constituted an Anomaly Committee in order to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2019

According to FBR press statement, the committee would be chaired by Ashfaq Tola whereas the Co-Chairman of the Committee would be Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, Member (IR-Policy), FBR.

The other members of the Committee are Abid Shaban, Zia Awan, Muhammad Awais, Asif Haroon, Abdul Qadir Memon, Amer Javed, Iftikhar Taj and Muhammad Rafique.

According to the statement, the TORs of the Committee would be to review the identified and submitted anomalies and to advise FBR on removal of anomalies.

Technical and legal Anomalies could be submitted on or before close of office hours on Friday June 21, 2019 to the Co-Chairman, Anomaly Committee-Technical in his office at Room No. 355, 3rd Floor, FBR House, Islamabad.

The Committee can also be reached at the e-mail 'hamidateeq@gmail.com', the statement added.