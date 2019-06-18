UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Constitutes Committee To Remove Anomalies In Finance Bill 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

FBR constitutes committee to remove anomalies in Finance Bill 2019

The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi Tuesday constituted an Anomaly Committee in order to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi Tuesday constituted an Anomaly Committee in order to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2019.

According to FBR press statement, the committee would be chaired by Ashfaq Tola whereas the Co-Chairman of the Committee would be Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, Member (IR-Policy), FBR.

The other members of the Committee are Abid Shaban, Zia Awan, Muhammad Awais, Asif Haroon, Abdul Qadir Memon, Amer Javed, Iftikhar Taj and Muhammad Rafique.

According to the statement, the TORs of the Committee would be to review the identified and submitted anomalies and to advise FBR on removal of anomalies.

Technical and legal Anomalies could be submitted on or before close of office hours on Friday June 21, 2019 to the Co-Chairman, Anomaly Committee-Technical in his office at Room No. 355, 3rd Floor, FBR House, Islamabad.

The Committee can also be reached at the e-mail 'hamidateeq@gmail.com', the statement added.

Related Topics

Islamabad June FBR 2019

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE to foster labour, human resources se ..

6 minutes ago

National Honey Festival 2019 held at Pir Mehr Ali ..

3 minutes ago

Man who 'milkshaked' Farage gets community service ..

3 minutes ago

Hungry polar bear found wandering in Russia indust ..

3 minutes ago

House burgled in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Budget-Speech-4-Peshawar

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.