FBR constitutes committees to resolve technical issues, complaints of businessmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday constituted two committees, aimed to identify and remove the technical issues and complaints of the businessmen.

The board constituted Technical Committee and Complaint Oversight Committee, comprising of senior officers from FBR and business community with the purpose to identify and remove the technical and complaint issues of businessmen.

The committees have been constituted as per the Prime Minister's vision to enhance facilitation to business community in the country and to comply with the directions of Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to make all possible efforts to re-vitalize industry and trade in the post COVID-19 scenario and to minimize bottlenecks and difficulties' relating to taxation issues, said FBR statement issued here.

According to the statement, the Notification of constitution of committees has been issued. The Technical Committee would have eleven members and Abid Shaban has been made the Chairman of the Committee.

The other members included Khurram Mukhtar, Ejaz A. Khokhar, Khurram Tariq, Javed Balwani, Ali Jameel, Zakria Usman, Abdul Rashid Jan Muhammad, Aman Ghanchi and Member Customs Policy/Customs Operations. Member IR Policy would also be the Secretary of the Committee.

The Terms of References of Technical Committee included the Identification of distortions, anomalies and inequalities in the taxation system which cause difficulties for taxpayers, or which discourage investment, industrialization and documentation, and propose solutions.

The Committee would propose measures to reduce the dependence on withholding taxes, minimum tax, advance tax, etc.

The committee would also propose measures for simplification of all taxation procedures, in a manner which does not compromise revenue collection and documentation. Further, proposals for improvements in the temporary importation and manufacturing bond schemes in order to enhance their scope and facilitate direct and indirect exporters throughout the value chain would also be finalized by the committee.

The committee would identify issues hindering smooth processing of refund claims through the FASTER system. It would propose amendments in the procedures or thresholds relating to sales tax refund of various sub-sectors of exporters, and would propose remedies for issues relating to adjustment of input tax paid against services subjected to sales tax by the provinces.

Likewise, a seven-member Complaint Oversight Committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Mussadaq Zulqarnain. The other members of the Committee included Saqib Sherazi, Azam Farooq, Kamran Arshad, Imran Hussain and Faisal Said.

Chief Integrity and Performance Unit of FBR would act as both member and Secretary of the committee. The Terms of References of the committee included maintaining the complete, holistic oversight over the complaint resolution mechanism of FBR.

The committee would review the entire life cycle of a given complaint, from lodging, its nature, action taken, resolution, post-resolution review, to further action required to be taken, if any.