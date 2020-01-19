UrduPoint.com
FBR Cracks Down Against Illegal Trading Of Cigarettes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:24 PM

FBR cracks down against illegal trading of cigarettes

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has started crackdown against trading of illegal cigarettes.It stated that retailers, cigarette making industries, wholesalers and shopkeepers should immediately halt the illegal trade.FBR Inland Revenue _ in its notice to retailers has asked them to stop the illegal cigarette trade.

According to the notice, it is mandatory to give a picture prescribed by government and write a written health warning on every packet of the cigarettes.According to the Finance Act 2019, the minimum price of cigarette has been set Rs 63.

The violators would be fined Rs. 20,000 whereas those involved in selling of illegal cigarettes would be imposed with a fine of one hundred thousand and would face an imprisonment of 5 years.FBR went on to say that car involved in transporting these fake and illegal cigarettes would also be confiscated.

Your Thoughts and Comments

