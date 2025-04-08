FBR cracks down on unregistered businesses in Muzaffargarh

MUAZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) On the recommendations of district coordination committee, Federal board of Revenue (FBR)

has launched swift action in the district to enhance tax compliance and system transparency.

According to Inland Revenue Officer Muhammad Siraj, unregistered Points of Sale (POS) had

come under the scrutiny, with fines being imposed on non-compliant retailers.

In a recent operation,

the FBR inspected 19 POS and issued 28 notices for violations related to tax regulations.

The department was actively working to integrate online and retail businesses with its e-computerized

system to improve monitoring and revenue collection, he said and emphasized that efforts

were underway to connect all commercial outlets to the digital FBR network to ensure

accurate tax reporting.

He further stated that strict action was being taken against shopkeepers involved in tax evasion.