Open Menu

FBR, Custom Hailed For Transforming Public Schools Of GB Into Smart Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FBR, Custom hailed for transforming public schools of GB into smart schools

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan extended its heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Chairman FBR, Member Custom Operations, Chief Collector Customs (North), and Collector Customs GB Syed Fawad Ali Shah for their generous sponsorship and support in transforming three government schools in Gilgit-Baltistan into Smart schools.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media said in recognition of this significant contribution, a Letter of Understanding (LoU) signing ceremony was held today at the office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan.

CS GB said the initiative to upgrade these government schools into Smart schools aligns with the government's commitment to modernize the education system and provide students with access to cutting-edge technology and resources.

He said by embracing digital tools and interactive learning environments, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan aims to empower the youth, enhance their educational experiences, and foster a brighter future for the region.

"I myself along with Secretary of school Education Department, Secretary IT and the Collector Customs GB, gathered to witness the signing of the Letter of Understanding, symbolizing a strong partnership dedicated to the betterment of education in Gilgit-Baltistan," Chief Secretary GB added.

He said this collaboration will not only revolutionize the educational landscape but will also serve as a beacon of hope for other regions to follow suit.

Related Topics

Technology Education Gilgit Baltistan FBR Media Government

Recent Stories

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

1 minute ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

12 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

27 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

3 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan