FBR, Custom hailed for transforming public schools of GB into smart schools

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan extended its heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Chairman FBR, Member Custom Operations, Chief Collector Customs (North), and Collector Customs GB Syed Fawad Ali Shah for their generous sponsorship and support in transforming three government schools in Gilgit-Baltistan into Smart schools.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media said in recognition of this significant contribution, a Letter of Understanding (LoU) signing ceremony was held today at the office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan.

CS GB said the initiative to upgrade these government schools into Smart schools aligns with the government's commitment to modernize the education system and provide students with access to cutting-edge technology and resources.

He said by embracing digital tools and interactive learning environments, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan aims to empower the youth, enhance their educational experiences, and foster a brighter future for the region.

"I myself along with Secretary of school Education Department, Secretary IT and the Collector Customs GB, gathered to witness the signing of the Letter of Understanding, symbolizing a strong partnership dedicated to the betterment of education in Gilgit-Baltistan," Chief Secretary GB added.

He said this collaboration will not only revolutionize the educational landscape but will also serve as a beacon of hope for other regions to follow suit.