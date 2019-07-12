FBR Decides honour shaheed Dr Abdul Qudoos by building monument park

(@imziishan)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday decided to honour its martyr Deputy Collector, Anti-Smuggling, Model Customs Collectorate of Preventive, Dr Abdul Qudood, who had laid down his life in the line of duty on July 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) on Friday decided to honour its martyr Deputy Collector, Anti-Smuggling, Model Customs Collectorate of Preventive, Dr Abdul Qudood, who had laid down his life in the line of duty on July 9.

Dr. Abdul Qudoos Shaikh was an outstanding enforcement officer of the Pakistan Customs Service who while enforcing the writ of the government in the difficult terrain of Balochistan was ambushed on the night of July 3 after seizing a container loaded with high value smuggled goods near Kolpur, Balochistan.

Pakistan Customs in order to honor the great sacrifice of the officer has decided to rename the Kolpur Check Post from where the officer was returning late night and was ambushed by smuggler as Dr Abdul Qudooos Shaheed Check Post.

The Customs Department also plans to raise a monument and park at the spot where the officer was attacked by the smugglers.

Customs Operation Wing, Federal Board of Revenue has also taken measures for allocating Rs10 million to support the family of the deceased officer from the Customs Common Pool Fund in order to appreciate the dedication and professional commitment to the organization shown by the shaheed officer.

Furthermore, meritorious reward equal to thirty six salaries has also been sanctioned to Dr Abdul Qudoos for his outstanding services.

Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi is recommending name of the decease officer for award of the highest civil award to be conferred on Independence Day. Chairman FBR has stated that the whole department stands by the family of the deceased officer in these testing times.