UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Decides Honour Shaheed Dr Abdul Qudoos By Building Monument Park

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

FBR Decides honour shaheed Dr Abdul Qudoos by building monument park

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday decided to honour its martyr Deputy Collector, Anti-Smuggling, Model Customs Collectorate of Preventive, Dr Abdul Qudood, who had laid down his life in the line of duty on July 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday decided to honour its martyr Deputy Collector, Anti-Smuggling, Model Customs Collectorate of Preventive, Dr Abdul Qudood, who had laid down his life in the line of duty on July 9.

Dr. Abdul Qudoos Shaikh was an outstanding enforcement officer of the Pakistan Customs Service who while enforcing the writ of the government in the difficult terrain of Balochistan was ambushed on the night of July 3 after seizing a container loaded with high value smuggled goods near Kolpur, Balochistan.

Pakistan Customs in order to honor the great sacrifice of the officer has decided to rename the Kolpur Check Post from where the officer was returning late night and was ambushed by smuggler as Dr Abdul Qudooos Shaheed Check Post.

The Customs Department also plans to raise a monument and park at the spot where the officer was attacked by the smugglers.

Customs Operation Wing, Federal Board of Revenue has also taken measures for allocating Rs10 million to support the family of the deceased officer from the Customs Common Pool Fund in order to appreciate the dedication and professional commitment to the organization shown by the shaheed officer.

Furthermore, meritorious reward equal to thirty six salaries has also been sanctioned to Dr Abdul Qudoos for his outstanding services.

Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi is recommending name of the decease officer for award of the highest civil award to be conferred on Independence Day. Chairman FBR has stated that the whole department stands by the family of the deceased officer in these testing times.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Independence July FBR Post Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

28 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

33 minutes ago

102 snatched, stolen motorbikes handed over to the ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Deputy Secretary, Moldovan Foreign Minister t ..

2 minutes ago

Court Says to Sue Catalan Leader for Displaying Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Eritrean cleared of being trafficking kingpin in m ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.