FBR destroys non-duty paid, counterfeit cigarettes in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) destroyed a massive quantity of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes worth approximately Rs. 350 million in Sargodha on Thursday.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Sargodha, Faridullah Jan Khan, and attended by FBR officials, government representatives, traders, tax bar members, and civil society representatives.

Talking to the media, the chief commissioner said that around 3,500 cartons of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes were destroyed. He stated that trade in non-duty paid and counterfeit products causes significant losses to the national exchequer. He affirmed that the FBR was committed to utilising all resources to eliminate tax evasion and illegal businesses.

"The destruction of seized cigarettes serves as a clear message to those involved in illegal trade that the FBR will continue to enforce the law and promote legitimate business activities", the Chief Commissioner added.

Faridullah Jan Khan appealed to the business community and citizens to cooperate with the FBR and make liaison with the retailers who were involved in this business. He said that the action was part of the FBR's broader efforts to combat tax evasion and dismantle illicit networks involved in the production and distribution of untaxed and counterfeit tobacco products. "The FBR has been intensifying its enforcement measures, conducting raids and seizures across the country to curb the trade of illicit cigarettes", the chief commissioner concluded.