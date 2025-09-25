Open Menu

FBR Destroys Non-duty Paid, Counterfeit Cigarettes In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

FBR destroys non-duty paid, counterfeit cigarettes in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) destroyed a massive quantity of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes worth approximately Rs. 350 million in Sargodha on Thursday.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Sargodha, Faridullah Jan Khan, and attended by FBR officials, government representatives, traders, tax bar members, and civil society representatives.

Talking to the media, the chief commissioner said that around 3,500 cartons of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes were destroyed. He stated that trade in non-duty paid and counterfeit products causes significant losses to the national exchequer. He affirmed that the FBR was committed to utilising all resources to eliminate tax evasion and illegal businesses.

"The destruction of seized cigarettes serves as a clear message to those involved in illegal trade that the FBR will continue to enforce the law and promote legitimate business activities", the Chief Commissioner added.

Faridullah Jan Khan appealed to the business community and citizens to cooperate with the FBR and make liaison with the retailers who were involved in this business. He said that the action was part of the FBR's broader efforts to combat tax evasion and dismantle illicit networks involved in the production and distribution of untaxed and counterfeit tobacco products. "The FBR has been intensifying its enforcement measures, conducting raids and seizures across the country to curb the trade of illicit cigarettes", the chief commissioner concluded.

Recent Stories

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

11 minutes ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

11 minutes ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

26 minutes ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

26 minutes ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

41 minutes ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

56 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

56 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attra ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion

1 hour ago
 European polished diamonds escape US import tariff ..

European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs

1 hour ago
 National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy ..

National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..

1 hour ago
 It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreem ..

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan