FBR DI Khan zone constitutes committee for addressing traders' issues

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The regional office of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Dera Ismail Khan zone has constituted a committee for addressing tax-related concerns and problems of traders' community of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification, the 11-member committee has been constituted, headed by Commissioner Inland Revenue, DI Khan zone Irfan Aziz.

The committee will look into various issues and disputes pertaining to tax matters of the business community of the area and submit recommendations for an amicable resolution of the problems.

The committee comprises members from representative of business community from southern districts of Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

The first meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on October 10 and subsequently it will meet on second Monday of every month.

It further says that inclusion or exclusion of the members shall be done with prior approval of the Commissioner Inland Revenue D.I Khan.

Besides Commissioner other members include Rasheed Ahmed Paracha, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kohat, Mansoor Bangash Vice President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kohat, Sohail Azmi, President Anjuman e Tajiran DIKhan, Zafar Iqbal, President Anjuman e Tajran Hangu, Malik Maqbool Elahi, Vice President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bannu, Haji Ramzan, President Anjuman e Tajran Tank, Abdur Rauf, (Advocate) Tax Consultant, Kohat, Hameedullah Khan (Advocate), Tax consultant, Bannu and Haji Gul Razi, President Anjuman e Tajran Karak.

Meanwhile, the Power Planning and Monitoring Company has also decided that DISCOs will constitute Traders' Facilitation Committees for effective liaison and coordination with local representatives of trade bodies for addressing issues relating to commercial consumers.

From Dera Ismail Khan district, Sohail Azmi President Anjuman e Tajiran has been nominated as member of the committee to coordinate with the power company on behalf of the district's traders' community regarding electricity-related problems.

Meanwhile, people from across the society, especially traders community of Dera Ismail Khan district have welcomed the government's decision to constitute a representative committee for resolving problems of the business community pertaining to tax and electricity.

They said that their representatives including Sohail Azmi and Muhammad Ramzan who had been included into FBR's committee would help convey viewpoints and concerns about taxes and electricity to authorities concerned who would take prompt measures in this regard.

Meanwhile, President Peoples' Lawyers Forum Shah Fahad Ansari, PML(N) leader Muhammad Rehan, Chaudhry Riaz,while Zahid Mohibullah Advocate of JI, Muhammad Kafeel Nizami of JUI-F and Abdur Rashid Dhap of Chamber of Agriculture congratulated Sohail Azmi on being nominated as member of the both committees and hoped he would serve the business community to best of his abilities by taking up their problems with relevant quarters of the FBR and Power department.