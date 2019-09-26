UrduPoint.com
FBR Directed To Submit Report On Tax Money Recovery From Fake Companies

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:56 PM

FBR directed to submit report on tax money recovery from fake companies

Supreme Court Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to submit a report regarding measures taken to recover tax money from fake companies and individuals receiving undue tax refunds through fraud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Thursday directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to submit a report regarding measures taken to recover tax money from fake companies and individuals receiving undue tax refunds through fraud.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

Chairman of FBR Shabar Zaidi said three accused Munirullah, Abdul Hameed and Ishfaq Ghani were involved and for inquiry against Dr Ishfaq, a summary had been forwarded to the prime minister office in order to initiate an inquiry.

He informed that the Tribunal had reinstated Abdul Hameed Anjum.

Acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad while grilling the FBR authorities for submitting unsatisfactory reply, said the FBR was trying to protect its officers and a huge amount of Rs90 million of national exchequer had been sacrificed.

He asked the authorities that who would recover these Rs90 million and said only removal from service was not enough for officers involved.

He asked FBR chairman that who minted this money.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad asked that was there any punishment in the rules against those who caused loss of Rs90 million? or only removal of service.

To this, the FBR authorities replied that only punishment was provided in the rules.

The acting chief justice said those who were found guilty of creating fake companies to commit tax fraud could be sentenced to jail for up to five years, in addition, be ordered to pay back money they received as refunds.

The court told FBR chairman to additionally submit a written report of developments in the case in two weeks. The FBR chairman said more time will be required to prepare one and requested the bench for the same, but the appeal was declined.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for three months.

