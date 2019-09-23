FBR directs for ensuring payment of 95% tax liability before granting date extension

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the all the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue (IR) to ensure payment of 95% of the admitted tax liability for thetax year 2019 before September 30 while granting extension in date of filing returns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) has directed the all the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue (IR) to ensure payment of 95% of the admitted tax liability for thetax year 2019 before September 30 while granting extension in date of filing returns.

According to a press release issued here Monday, the FBR has directed all Chief Commissioners IR that before granting extension in the date of filing of Income Tax returns for the Tax Year 2019 in the cases where last date of filing of Income Tax Returns is September 30, 2019 that 95 percent of the admitted tax liability is paid before September 30, 2019.