FBR extends date for filing goods declaration: FCCI President

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has extended date for the filing of goods declaration by importers said Rana Sikandar Azam President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the FCCI president appreciated the government and FBR on extending date for the filing of goods declarations.

He urged the importers and clearing agents to avail from this facility as it will help them sufficient breathing space for the financial starved sector.

He assured that FCCI would continue its efforts to get more facilities for its members in the wake of current crisis of corona virus.