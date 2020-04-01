UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Extends Date For Filing Goods Declaration: FCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:15 AM

FBR extends date for filing goods declaration: FCCI President

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended date for the filing of goods declaration by importers said Rana Sikandar Azam President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has extended date for the filing of goods declaration by importers said Rana Sikandar Azam President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the FCCI president appreciated the government and FBR on extending date for the filing of goods declarations.

He urged the importers and clearing agents to avail from this facility as it will help them sufficient breathing space for the financial starved sector.

He assured that FCCI would continue its efforts to get more facilities for its members in the wake of current crisis of corona virus.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber FBR Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

21 minutes ago

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

UEFA issues raft of fines to European clubs

6 minutes ago

Bustling Lagos turns ghost town under virus lockdo ..

6 minutes ago

Second woman accuses disgraced French writer Matzn ..

6 minutes ago

PBM, MD consoles Mir Javed's demise

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.