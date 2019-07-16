FBR fault deprives 11000 of getting the benefit of amnesty scheme: Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA)

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) has said that the automated system of FBR crashed on the last day of the amnesty scheme depriving eleven thousand people of getting the benefit of the scheme who deserve relief.The FBR portal was out of order for eight hours leaving the applicants in the lurch who should be given an opportunity, it said.Speaking at a seminar regarding Finance Act 2019 organised by RITBA, its President Syed Tauqeer Bukhari said that the efforts of the government to expand tax base are laudable.He said that dependence on indirect taxes should be reduced and direct taxes should be focused to provide relief to masses and reduce price rises.Direct taxes will reduce inflation, shrink poverty, balance the economy and ensure national development.

Syed Tauqeer Bukhari said that the country will not need any foreign loans if tax is collected according to the potential.Chartered Accountant Habib Fakhruddin, tax expert Hafiz Muhammad Idrees and others also spoke on the occasion.They said that amending the Constitution to imposed Income Tax on agricultural income will revolutionise the economy and expand GDP.They noted that the centre has a proper taxation mechanism to collect income tax while provinces have capacity issues hindering national development.Tax experts informed participants about recent amendments in the sales tax and income tax laws and updated them about their reservations.They demanded of the government to clarify some of the issues which are resulting in confusion on the part of taxpayers and tax practitioners.