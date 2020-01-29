FBR for bringing more people in tax net

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Regional Tax Office (Multan Zone) Asim Haleem urged traders to extend cooperation for bringing more people into tax net.

The people should pay tax as it was their national duty too while traders proposals would be given weightage on different issues, including sales tax registration and turn-over, he said.

Talking to a delegation of traders of different markets, he stated that he would send his teams in market to facilitate people.

Tanzeem Tajraan Vice Chairman Shiekh Akram Hakeem and Tanzeem Tajraan Punjab President Shiekh Javed Akhtar proposed fixed tax. They also called for lifting condition of ID card record on purchasing household items worth Rs 50,000.