FBR Holds Electronic Katchery To Address Taxpayers' Problems

Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday held electronic open forum (katchery) via facebook in its regional office Peshawar to immediately resolve taxpayers' problems.

The accessible platform was provided to taxpayers by the Chief Commissioner FBR Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawja in light of special directives of the prime minister.

Zonal Commissioners Tariq Jamal Khattak, Muhammad Tariq Arbab, Tariq Bakhtiyar, Additional Commissioner Headquarters Ajmal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Mohsin Ehsan and Assistant Commissioner Naeem Orakzai were also in attendance.

During the electronic katchery, the chief commissioner and his team gave detailed answers to all tax-related questions upto the satisfaction of taxpayers.

Giving details about technical issues such as the scope of a Regional Tax Office, tax imposition and tax collection, he said that electronic katchery would be held each month to address taxpayers' problems at their doorsteps.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to resolve problems being faced by taxpayers at the earliest.

He also appealed taxpayers to ensure timely payment of their taxes and cooperate with the tax department to further strengthen economy of the country.

