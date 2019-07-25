FBR increases taxes on sale of property in 20 cities, including Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased career market values in more than 20 big cities, including Peshawar, sources said on Thursday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has increased career market values in more than 20 big cities, including Peshawar, sources said on Thursday.According to details, the raise in taxes has been made between 40 to 45 percent and this would be in advance income tax and capital gain tax over the sale of property in Peshawar and other cities.

In this regard, FBR has issued details for Peshawar, Mardan, and Abbottabad.Besides, 30 percent increase has been made on property sale in almost 20 big cities.

Following the recent increase, market value in some areas has been increased up to 90 per cent and 95 percent.