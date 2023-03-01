FBR installs 87 PoS in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat said that 87 Point of Sales (PoS) were installed to collect more taxes from defaulters across the Sargodha division.

He further said that collective efforts were needed for creating understanding about Point of Sale system.

While talking to media at his office here on Wednesday,Chief Commissioner said that after integration, traders and shopkeepers would be able to obtain refunds automatically and they would not be subjected to audits.

" PoS, which is currently for business falling under Tier-I, will gradually be installed all over the country with a view to save the economy from tax evasion", he added.

He explained that any shopkeeper who came under the purview of seven conditions defined for Tier-I would fulfilled the POS condition.

Shopkeepers must come out of fear as they would be fully protected in case of any illegal action.

Our doors would always remain open for them and they visit his office anytime for assistance without seeking appointment, he assured.

He advised shopkeepers to submit written complaints in case they were being victimized, ill-treated or blackmailed by any officer of his department. Action would be taken by initiating investigation within 24 hours with a view to create a taxpayers' friendly environment.

"We don't want to close down the business of any shopkeeper. This system is purely for the benefit of business people hence, maximum number of people must become part it", he reaffirmed.

The FBR Commissioner further said that PoS system would be implemented against those power consumers who had the expenses of electricity bills of Rs1.2 million annually.

Deputy Commissioner, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Sargodha Ali Salih Hayat were also present on the occasion.