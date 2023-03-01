UrduPoint.com

FBR Installs 87 PoS In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

FBR installs 87 PoS in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat said that 87 Point of Sales (PoS) were installed to collect more taxes from defaulters across the Sargodha division.

He further said that collective efforts were needed for creating understanding about Point of Sale system.

While talking to media at his office here on Wednesday,Chief Commissioner said that after integration, traders and shopkeepers would be able to obtain refunds automatically and they would not be subjected to audits.

" PoS, which is currently for business falling under Tier-I, will gradually be installed all over the country with a view to save the economy from tax evasion", he added.

He explained that any shopkeeper who came under the purview of seven conditions defined for Tier-I would fulfilled the POS condition.

Shopkeepers must come out of fear as they would be fully protected in case of any illegal action.

Our doors would always remain open for them and they visit his office anytime for assistance without seeking appointment, he assured.

He advised shopkeepers to submit written complaints in case they were being victimized, ill-treated or blackmailed by any officer of his department. Action would be taken by initiating investigation within 24 hours with a view to create a taxpayers' friendly environment.

"We don't want to close down the business of any shopkeeper. This system is purely for the benefit of business people hence, maximum number of people must become part it", he reaffirmed.

The FBR Commissioner further said that PoS system would be implemented against those power consumers who had the expenses of electricity bills of Rs1.2 million annually.

Deputy Commissioner, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Sargodha Ali Salih Hayat were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Khursheed Ahmed Visit Sale Sargodha FBR Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

49 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

1 hour ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

1 hour ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

1 hour ago
 Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregula ..

Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.