FBR issued notices to dozens of private hospitals

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to dozens of private hospitals those who were involved in grabbing tax on the name welfare trust.The country's top tax machinery has widened the scope of issuing tax notices to the owners of private medical centres, hospitals and doctors.The countrywide tax drive has been initiated to bring maximum professions and sectors into the tax net.

The notices were issued to the heads of hospitals, owners of private hospitals to identify all those doctors who did not exist on the tax roll despite earning taxable income.The inner sources have revealed that initial notices have been issued to more than twelve private hospitals of twin-cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad after collecting all evidence against them.The government is fully committed to take the measures against private hospitals those who not on tax net.

Dozens of private health centers in the twin cities are involved in tax evasion as they are grabbing massive tax through converting itself in welfare trusts and charities organizations.These private hospitals continue making money-saving tax campaigns.

Sources stated that private health centers registered in Islamabad are earning millions per day while not paying taxes according to their income and assets.It was worth mentioned here that most of the private hospitals registered in Islamabad other side owners of these hospitals registered welfare trusts within Rawalpindi.

Sources revealed that a complaint was made on PM Citizen Portal that most of private hospitals are not paying tax according to their income and also exempt their tax under name of welfare trusts.After this FBR took notice and issued notice to the dozen private hospitals, including Ali Medical Center in the twin cities for filing taxes according to their income.

Sources further revealed that that notices would likely to be issued to those hospitals running business under the shadow of trust in Islamabad. Notices are being issued in the current week to five Rawalpindi and four Islamabad hospitals.

On the one hand, Most of Hospital which are making millions of rupees a month, are looking to expand their business and in this negative tactics they are looting the poor people.