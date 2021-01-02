FBR launches system for e-filing of appeals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday launched Electronic Filing of Appeals system to facilitate aggrieved taxpayers.

According to press statement issued by the board, providing facility of filing of appeals electronically by the taxpayer is another step toward automaton of FBR.

The statement said that the Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) was the first tier of appellate hierarchy provided in the Inland Revenue laws, adding, taxpayers aggrieved with the orders of Inland Revenue tax authorities would file first appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals).

In compliance with the vision of the Prime Minister, FBR has collaborated with Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited for development of software for e-filing of appeals.

In the process the input of major stakeholders such as Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Institute of Cost and Management Accountants Of Pakistan and Pakistan Tax Bar Association was also taken, the statement said adding, the system would enable the taxpayers aggrieved by the orders of tax authorities to e-file appeals on the Iris Web Portal.

Both the revenue and the taxpayers would reap the benefits of the automated system for e-filing of appeals, the statement added.