FBR launches Urdu website to facilitate ta payers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday launched an urdu website in order to facilitate the public regarding payment of their taxes.FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi was the chief guest of the launching ceremoney.

The website will provide information about how to file their incom and sales taxes.

Tehmina Amir and Mustafa Sajjad Hassan briefed the participants about the importance of the website and its functions.Details regarding customs, incom tax, and FBR have been uploaded on the website.

The citiziens from across the country will be able to get details regarding the income and other taxes from the website.Addressing the gathering, FBR chief said the FBR will soon get complete automation, claiming that automation will be helpful for tax payers.