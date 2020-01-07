FBR, LCCI organize seminar on POS Integration System

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) jointly organized a seminar on "Point of Sales (POS) Integration of Tier-I Retailers" here at Lahore Chamber on Monday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Member IT FBR Asim Ahmad, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Ahmad Shuja Khan, Naseem-ul-Ghani and experts from various sectors spoke on the occasion while a large number of representatives of trade and industrial associations were present on the occasion.

The experts informed the participants of the seminar that POS invoicing system was a real-time sales documentation system that would link the electronic systems at the outlets of all tier-I retailers with the FBR via the internet. Point of sales referred to the location where a retail transaction, either sale or purchase, was carried out. POS system was basically a computerized system that recorded sales data, managed inventory and maintained customer data, they added.

FBR has launched automated Point of Sale for all large retailers. All large-scale retailers are suggested to integrate with the system, as this would greatly assist such retailers as in such cases personal interaction with FBR would be minimized.

Using this system would not only end periodic inspections by the Federal Board of Revenue but also help retailers prepare their sales tax returns without much hassle.

Tier-I covered a retailer operating as a unit of a national or international chain of stores; a retailer operating in an air-conditioned shopping mall, plaza or center.

The specified registered person shall register all his branches with the Board's computerized system, from which they make or intend to make supplies and shall also register each point of sale (POS) to activate the integration duly providing the information including POS registration number; name of business; branch name; branch address; POS identification number; and registration date.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh urged the Federal Board of Revenue to create awareness about Point of Sales Integration system as a large number of retailers were completely unaware about this development. They should be provided proper training and technology so that they could operate this system easily. He said that documentation was need of the hour but all measure should be taken in consultation with the stakeholders.

Member IT FBR Asim Ahmad and Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Ahmad Shuja Khan gave a detailed briefing on Point of Sales (POS) Integration System.