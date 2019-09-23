FBR links power, gas connections with ATL list

Commissioner, Inland Revenue (Corporate Zone), Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Tariq Jamal Khattak Monday visited headquarters of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) and held meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Mohammad Amjad Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner, Inland Revenue (Corporate Zone), Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar , Tariq Jamal Khattak Monday visited headquarters of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company PESCO ) and held meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Mohammad Amjad Khan.

During meeting, both officials agreed that the issuance of industrial and commercial electricity connection will be linked with registration with Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Talking to the CEO PESCO, the Commissioner Inland Revenue, Tariq Jamal Khattak said that under Section 181 (AA) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the applicant for the electric and gas connection should be on the Active Tax Payers' list (ATL) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The CIR Regional Tax Office and CEO PESCO agreed that all those industrial and commercial consumers that are not registered tax payers will be brought under the tax net.

The CIR Tariq Jamal Khattak expressed gratitude to PESCO Chief over extending full cooperation to the FBR in this regard.