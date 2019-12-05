UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR May Refund Of Sales Tax To Businessmen Immediately: Directs Hafeez

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:00 PM

FBR may refund of sales tax to businessmen immediately: directs Hafeez

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take measures for the early refund of sales tax to the importers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to take measures for the early refund of sales tax to the importers.On Wednesday he had meeting with a group of businessmen representing various export sectors contributing nearly US $ 2 billion exports, to discuss and review progress on the issues pertaining to payment of Sales Tax refunds to exporters.The Adviser said that FBR is working very hard to facilitate the exporters and another two to three billion rupees tax refunds would also be issued within the next couple of days.

He told the businessmen he had already constituted a committee comprising officials from FBR and members of APTMA to simplify the Form-H within the next few days to make it simpler and easy for the exporters claiming sales tax refunds.

The businessmen were asked to nominate anyone they liked to become part of the Committee as he wanted to ensure a hassle-free submission of tax refund claims and their subsequent payment without any delay.Various proposals were put forward from the businessmen and exporters and FBR was advised to work more aggressively on reforming and simplifying the processes through automation for early and prompt payment of sales tax refunds.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Progress FBR From Billion

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

33 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

49 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

49 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

1 hour ago

India is hoodwinking world on Kashmir issue : Chau ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.