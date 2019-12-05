FBR may refund of sales tax to businessmen immediately: directs Hafeez

(@imziishan)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take measures for the early refund of sales tax to the importers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to take measures for the early refund of sales tax to the importers.On Wednesday he had meeting with a group of businessmen representing various export sectors contributing nearly US $ 2 billion exports, to discuss and review progress on the issues pertaining to payment of Sales Tax refunds to exporters.The Adviser said that FBR is working very hard to facilitate the exporters and another two to three billion rupees tax refunds would also be issued within the next couple of days.

He told the businessmen he had already constituted a committee comprising officials from FBR and members of APTMA to simplify the Form-H within the next few days to make it simpler and easy for the exporters claiming sales tax refunds.

The businessmen were asked to nominate anyone they liked to become part of the Committee as he wanted to ensure a hassle-free submission of tax refund claims and their subsequent payment without any delay.Various proposals were put forward from the businessmen and exporters and FBR was advised to work more aggressively on reforming and simplifying the processes through automation for early and prompt payment of sales tax refunds.