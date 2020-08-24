UrduPoint.com
FBR Member Inland Revenue Visits PRGMEA Offices

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

FBR Member Inland Revenue visits PRGMEA offices

SIALKOT,:The Federal Board of Revenue (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed visited Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) offices here on Monday.

He was accompanied by Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Sialkot Dr Tariq Mahmood Khan.

Addressing a meeting of the Sialkot business community at PRGMEA House, Dr Ashfaq Ahmed assured all exporters of Sialkot that sales tax and Income Tax refunds would be paid on priority basis to exporters to overcome their financial crunch amidst post-corona slowdown.

He was very much in favour of revival of industry and growth of exports for maximum employment generation in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Sialkot was the hub of SMEs sector, which extremely needs the working capital for its smooth operations. He also announced his next visit to Sialkot in Sept 2020.

The businessmen of Sialkot applauded his open door policy for every visitor. They also hailed the Regional Tax Office Sialkot for adopting the same policy for the industry and taxpayers.

Chairman PRGMEA Sohail A Sheikh and Chief Coordinator PRGMEA Ijaz A Khokhar highlighted the issues like mechanism for refund of sales tax on services and transfer of jurisdiction in various cases to the LTUs and the same were addressed by the Member IR (Operations). They appreciated the government and FBR for releasing tax refunds and DLTL in critical time of Covid-19.

