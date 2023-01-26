UrduPoint.com

FBR Observes World Customs Day, Vows To Achieve Target Of 7.7trln

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FBR observes World Customs Day, vows to achieve target of 7.7trln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country World Customs Day was observed here on Thursday at Customs House with the Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Mohammad Asim Butt as chief guest on the occasion.

The Chief Guest flanked by Chief Collector (Customs) KP Mohammad Saleem laid a wreath on the memorial of martyrs and paid tribute to them.

Addressing the ceremony the chairman of FBR Mohammad Asim Butt said that Pakistan Customs was the guardian of the economic frontiers of the country and added that FBR had taken pragmatic measures by accelerating import and export activities which would help further increase the national revenue.

In his speech, the Chief Collector of Customs Mohammad Saleem said that due to speedy pace of clearance in 24 hours and paperless data have helped Customs Collectorate Peshawar in surpassing its target by 52 percent which is 62 percent higher as compared to last fiscal year.

Later, the chief guest distributed commendation certificates among customs officials.

