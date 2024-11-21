FBR officer shot dead a citizen over 'monetary issue'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A man was killed by an officer of FBR in front of Customs House here Thursday, said SP Cantt Aitzaz Arif.

He said the Additional Commissioner In-land Revenue FBR identified as Irfan Ullah, resident of Swat, presently residing in Shaheen Muslim Town here shot dead a citizen, Abdur Rehman which the police said was probably a result of some monetary dispute.

However, in a prompt action by Town Police, the accused was arrested and a double barrel gun was recovered from him. Police said the accused seemed to be mentally disturbed.

A video of the incident showed a man laying on the road with his children and wife crying around his lifeless body. The accused could be seen brandishing the double barrel gun on the road and diverting traffic from the crime scene.

Police said the accused was shifted to Town police station and an FIR on the complaint of the wife of the deceased was registered against him.