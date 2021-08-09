FBR organize online zoom session on 'Benami Law'

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday organized an online zoom session on 'Benami Law' to create awareness about the law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday organized an online zoom session on 'Benami Law' to create awareness about the law .

As a part of awareness campaign under the directions of Director General Anti-Benami Initiative, the Commissioner Inland Revenue/Approving Authority, Anti-Benami Initiative, Zone-III, Karachi conducted an online Zoom session to create awareness about the 'Benami Law'.

The session was attended by members of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Karachi, Sukkur, and Quetta, said a press release issued by FBR here.

The session included presentation on the Benami law, legal structure, and its implications on the economy as a whole.

After the presentation, question and answers session was held.

The members of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Karachi and Quetta asked questions related to the Benami law. The President Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi requested the Commissioner Inland Revenue/ Approving Authority, Anti-Benami Initiative, Zone-III, Karachi to nominate a focal person enabling them to approach for queries, problems, and information regarding Benami properties.The session ended on a note of thanks from the Commissioner Inland Revenue/ Approving Authority, Anti-Benami Initiative, Zone-III, Karachi.