Open Menu

FBR Organizes "Open Court" To Resolve Tax Payers' Problems On Priorty

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM

FBR organizes "Open Court" to resolve tax payers' problems on priorty

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) An open court here on Wednesday was organized at Kohat Tax House under the chairmanship of Commissioner FBR IR, Nawaz Khan to immediately resolve the problems of taxpayers and remove their grievances.

The event was attended by lawyers, officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a large number of business community.

The participants presented their problems and gave suggestions for improving the tax system.

President, Kohat Chamber of Commerce (KCC), Rashid Paracha stressed that government policies in accordance with the ground realities of each area would prove helpful to reduce problems and increase tax collection.

He also highlighted the issue of double taxation, which was causing difficulties for the traders.

He suggested for collecting all taxes together to reduce the problems of traders.

Commissioner FBR, Nawaz Khan promised to resolve all the issues on priority basis during the open court.

He said that FBR would take all possible steps to maintain friendly relations with traders and taxpayers.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

13 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

28 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

28 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

29 minutes ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

43 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

57 minutes ago
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in ..

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

1 hour ago
 Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion ..

Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 American woman refuses to return to US after faili ..

American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

4 hours ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan