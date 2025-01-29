FBR Organizes "Open Court" To Resolve Tax Payers' Problems On Priorty
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) An open court here on Wednesday was organized at Kohat Tax House under the chairmanship of Commissioner FBR IR, Nawaz Khan to immediately resolve the problems of taxpayers and remove their grievances.
The event was attended by lawyers, officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a large number of business community.
The participants presented their problems and gave suggestions for improving the tax system.
President, Kohat Chamber of Commerce (KCC), Rashid Paracha stressed that government policies in accordance with the ground realities of each area would prove helpful to reduce problems and increase tax collection.
He also highlighted the issue of double taxation, which was causing difficulties for the traders.
He suggested for collecting all taxes together to reduce the problems of traders.
Commissioner FBR, Nawaz Khan promised to resolve all the issues on priority basis during the open court.
He said that FBR would take all possible steps to maintain friendly relations with traders and taxpayers.
APP/azq/378
