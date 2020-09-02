FBR Peshawar holds training workshop for RTO headquarter staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Regional Tax Office (FBR) here on Wednesday arranged a training workshop for capacity building of regional tax office headquarter staff.

A large number of employees of accounts branch, admin branch and transport branch in the workhshop which held on the directives of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja. Admin Officer Attaur Reman also attended the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Regional Tax Office Muhammad Tariq said it was necessary to have knowledge about laws pertaining to withholding tax, income tax and sales tax.

He said that there were responsibilities of Headquarter Staff and they should learn the amendments and additional sections made to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and Sales Tax Act 1990 relating to withholding tax in order to charge withholding tax on purchase or service provision in line with law.

He said purpose of holding workshop was also part such efforts in this regard which would benefit government employees, he added.

Assistant Director (Audit) Muhammad Ismail shed light on sales tax-related laws while In-Land Revenue Officer Khaisa Gul briefed about income tax laws. Later, question and answer session was held.