FBR Peshawar Intensifies Action Against Illegal Cigarette Trade

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:22 PM

Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar has intensified operations against illegal cigarette trade and a special surveillance squad under in a joint operation with the Pabbi Police, seized 170 cotton counterfeit and illegal cigarettes worth about Rs 10 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar has intensified operations against illegal cigarette trade and a special surveillance squad under in a joint operation with the Pabbi Police, seized 170 cotton counterfeit and illegal cigarettes worth about Rs 10 million.

According to the tax authorities release issued here on Tuesday, the cigarettes were being transported to Punjab in vehicle number LWC-6787 without paying taxes and duties.

Cigarettes and the vehicle were taken into custody and transferred to Tax House Peshawar.

Further legal action has been initiated.

Commissioner Corporate Zone Peshawar Tariq Jamal Khattak has warned that the trade, production and movement of illegal and tax evading cigarettes will be stopped with an iron fist and no concession will be made in this regard.

