UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Peshawar Tightens Noose Around Illegal Cigarette Trade

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:30 PM

FBR Peshawar tightens noose around illegal cigarette trade

The Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar has tightened noose around illegal cigarette trade, seizing a total of 50 cartons counterfeit and illegal cigarettes worth about Rs10,54,000 in various operations conducted in August

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar has tightened noose around illegal cigarette trade, seizing a total of 50 cartons counterfeit and illegal cigarettes worth about Rs10,54,000 in various operations conducted in August.

Director Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue Peshawar Abid Mehmood said in a press release issued here on Monday that crackdown against illegal cigarette trade had been intensified on special directives of Director General I&I Inland Revenue Islamabad Dr Bashirullah.

He said that it was estimated that the impact of these seized cigarettes on Federal excise duty and sales tax collection was around Rs1054500.

He urged traders who were eligible for sales tax registration to get register with the FBR as he added that crackdown would remain continue against the trade, production and movement of illegal and tax evading cigarettes.

He also appreciated performance of his team and that of special surveillance team for seizing huge consignment of illegal cigarettes.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar August FBR

Recent Stories

UAE Journalists Associations, Bahraini counterpart ..

4 minutes ago

KPT shipping movements report

31 seconds ago

Provincial agriculture taxes of affected crops to ..

32 seconds ago

RPO conducts inspection of police stations

33 seconds ago

IFRS Net Loss of Russia's Aeroflot Grew by 6.6 Tim ..

36 seconds ago

Railways likely to float tenders for ML-I project ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.