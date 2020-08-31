FBR Peshawar tightens noose around illegal cigarette trade

The Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar has tightened noose around illegal cigarette trade, seizing a total of 50 cartons counterfeit and illegal cigarettes worth about Rs10,54,000 in various operations conducted in August

Director Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue Peshawar Abid Mehmood said in a press release issued here on Monday that crackdown against illegal cigarette trade had been intensified on special directives of Director General I&I Inland Revenue Islamabad Dr Bashirullah.

He said that it was estimated that the impact of these seized cigarettes on Federal excise duty and sales tax collection was around Rs1054500.

He urged traders who were eligible for sales tax registration to get register with the FBR as he added that crackdown would remain continue against the trade, production and movement of illegal and tax evading cigarettes.

He also appreciated performance of his team and that of special surveillance team for seizing huge consignment of illegal cigarettes.