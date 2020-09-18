FBR Publishes Tax Directory For Year 2018
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday published tax directory for the year 2018, containing detailed information of tax filers including elected representatives of the country
The tax directory was formally launched by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani in presence of media and business representative here at the FBR Headquarters.