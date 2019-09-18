UrduPoint.com
FBR Raids Shams Shopping Center, Traders Showed Resentment

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Owner of Shams Shopping Center has appealed to Prime Minister and Chairman FBR to take the notice of harassment and continuous raids on shopping center conducted by FBR officials.In a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi, owner of shopping mall has written that, a number of regulators harass us, dozens of labor force related to Shams Shopping maal, in case these raids continue, there would be no option except migration.He wrote in this letter that FBR team led by Farrukh Sial (RTO/IRS/FBR Islamabad), Matloob Hussain Shah and Fahad and few raided Shams Shopping Centre, Super Market and under duress took away all the data from Shop.

Officer Farrukh Sial, was very insistent on getting the computer data backups.He further mentioned that Customs & Other documents were shown and were handed over .This is 2nd raid in 9 days time.

First RAID was conducted by city administration Islamabad, along with excise and few other officials. We have 37 ongoing cases in FBR.Ends OnlineTR/NH============APNS rejects special media tribunalsIslamabad , Sep 18(Online): All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has unequivocally rejected the decision of the Federal Cabinet to form special media tribunals as announced by Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the APNS have stated that the formation of special media tribunals without consultation with the stakeholders in media is a ‘black' day for the Pakistan press.

The decision is in complete violation of Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan. Special courts aimed at intimidating and strangulating the media and freedom of expression are not only unconstitutional but also contrary to the spirit of democracy as envisaged in Prime Minister Imran Khan's New Pakistan - or indeed in any democracy.

The APNS calls upon the Federal Cabinet to review its decision. We also appeal to all media professional bodies and organizations within the press, both print and electronic, to support a call for urging the Prime Minister to intervene and facilitate a serious review of the Federal Cabinet's decision.

We also announce our intent to approach the highest judicial and legislative forums to oppose this extra-constitutional measure through all means in consonance with the law of the land.

