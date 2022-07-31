ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday categorically rebutted the contents of the two back-to-back tweets dated July 29, 2022 made by Shaheen Sehbai, alleging that, "credible insiders say within days after Shahbaz Sharif took office as PM, a plane with 245 suitcases full of US$ took off from Karachi to Dubai".

"A Customs Intel officer who reported the matter was immediately sacked….my sources have now confirmed the Customs Intel Officer who was sacked in April when he reported flight of a private plane with 245 suitcases to Dubai is Abdul Rasheed from Sindh," Sehbai further said in his tweet.

According to an FBR press release, the contents of the aforementioned tweets were unfounded and absolutely contrary to the facts.

No information had been found in the official record of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigations Karachi nor in the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation, Headquarters, Islamabad that could corroborate the assertions made in the tweets of Shaheen Sehbai.

It was further clarified that Abdul Rasheed Shaikh remained DG Intelligence & Investigations Customs for over two years and three months which was the longest tenure of a DG in the last 15 years. Furthermore, he was not sacked as claimed in the above tweets but was routinely transferred and posted as Member Customs (HQs), FBR on July 7, 2022.

He relinquished his charge on July 13 i.e. three months after the purported incident of April 2022.

Moreover, Abdul Rasheed had himself rebutted the incident as alleged in the tweets stating, "I&I Karachi had never reported any such intervention to me nor do I know the person who has attached my name to the story."In view of the foregoing facts on the ground, the baseless assertions in the subject tweets could only be termed as deplorable, coming from such an acclaimed journalist. Hence, the same was rebutted in letter and spirit, FBR said.