FBR Records Statements, Details About Khursheed Shah's Properties In Court
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:51 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah and his 18 other accomplices, including his two wives, a son and a nephew attended the Accountability Court, Sukkur, in a corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion filed by the NAB.
The FBR representatives recorded their statements and submitted details about moveable and immovable properties of Khursheed Shah and his alleged accomplices on Tuesday.