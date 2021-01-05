PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah and his 18 other accomplices, including his two wives, a son and a nephew attended the Accountability Court, Sukkur, in a corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion filed by the NAB

The FBR representatives recorded their statements and submitted details about moveable and immovable properties of Khursheed Shah and his alleged accomplices on Tuesday.

The court has adjourned the case till January 15.