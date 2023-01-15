FBR recovers Rs 18 billion from tax defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Sargodha office made recovery of Rs 18 billion taxes from defaulters in the region during the last one and a half years.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner FBR Headquarters Zafer Jamal Jasra while addressing the farewell ceremony hosted here on Sunday in honour of outgoing Chief Commissioner Sargodha FBR, Imtiaz Ali Solangi who transferred to Karachi.

Zafer Jamal Jasra said that FBR Sargodha had brought 20,000 people into tax net during the tenure of Chief Commissioner Imtiaz Solangi in Sargodha.

FBR Sargodha Commissioner Azmat Hayat Ranjha and Deputy Commissioner InlandRevenue Ali Salih Hayat Kalyar were also present on the occasion.