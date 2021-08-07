FBR regional office launches crackdown against tax evader

(@FahadShabbir)

The Regional Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Abbottabad Saturday launched a crackdown on tax evasion in the region and sealed a prominent business center of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Regional Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Abbottabad Saturday launched a crackdown on tax evasion in the region and sealed a prominent business center of Abbottabad.

Earlier, a business center in Mandian area which was involved in tax evasion was also sealed by the AC Income Tax Talat Fida, Chief Security Officer Muhammad Arshad Raza, Inspector Sardar Shahram and other officials.

In another crackdown against tax evaders sealed a popular bakery and other business centers in the market.

AC Talat Fida has appealed to the business community that the traders who fall into the category of tax net should link themselves with the computerized system of FBR to avoid any such raid.