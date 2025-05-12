FBR Registers Nearly 2.4 Mln New Taxpayers, NA Informed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 10:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Saad Waseem Sheikh informed the National Assembly on Monday that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has registered 2,391,566 new taxpayers through the Tax Laws Amendment process.
During the Question Hour in the National Assembly, he revealed that by April 29, 2025, the total number of tax return filers had reached 6,594,832. Of these, 106,118 were Association of Persons (AOPs), while 93,749 companies also submitted their tax returns.
To another question, he informed the house on the taxes collected by mobile phone companies from consumers.
From July 2024 to March 2025, mobile companies collected a total of Rs. 84.25 billion in taxes, which were subsequently deposited into the national treasury, he told.
In a separate question, Sheikh Saad Waseem also disclosed that the number of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) opened by overseas Pakistanis has reached 805,009.
He stated that a total of $9.98 billion has been received through these accounts.
The RDA initiative allows overseas Pakistanis to open accounts in 10 different foreign currencies, he added.
