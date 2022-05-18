UrduPoint.com

FBR Running Tax Awareness Campaign, Monthly 5th POS Prize Scheme Successfully Held : Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue has successfully organized its fifth successive lucky draw where over 48000 customers who verified around 3,70,000 invoices during April participated, Spokesperson Muhammad Asad Tahir Jappa said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, he said that FBR had been pursuing its drive for digitization, transparency, and automation not only to document the economy but also to plug revenue leakages through a transparent tax system.

He explained that the department has been encouraging the public to participate in the monthly lucky draws to win prizes after buying from Point of Sale (POS) -integrated retailers.

The FBR prize Scheme is open to all customers with a POS FBR receipt, he said, adding, It was 5th balloting and previously 4 ballotings were done already successfully.

FBR announced that 53 million will be distributed to all customers by lucky drawers who have a printed POS FBR invoice, he said, adding, that the computerized balloting was conducted on the basis of invoices issued by Point of Sales (POS) of Tier-1 Retailers.

The individuals who want to participate in the lucky draw scheme must shop from FBR integrated retail stores, he mentioned.

The FBR integrated retail stores will provide a bill receipt with the FBR invoice number printed on it, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that FBR has launched an aggressive awareness campaign on the mainstream national media to educate and engage consumers, adding, hopefully, this drive would further increase the knowledge of the public about taxes and their significance in the economic progress.

He also appealed to all the citizens to always ask for computerized invoices with a bar code (Pakki receipt) whenever they go shopping so that they could participate in the computerized monthly lucky draws.

