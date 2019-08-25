FBR Sargodha collects data of 1200 Benami accounts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Federal board of Revenue (FBR) collected data of sale, purchase, insurance commission, mobile, vehicles and property from all banks and departments concerned.

FBR Chief Commissioner Sargodha Sardar Ali Khawaja told the media that collected data of Benami accounts had been sent to the regional offices concerned for further proceedings.

In first phase, more than 1200 cases had been detected from five districts which were covering under the Regional Tax office Sargodha, he added.

He stated that 92 cases had been pointed out from district Bhakkar, 159 from Mianwali, 637 from Sargodha, 163 from Khushab and 210 from Mandi Bahauddin district.

The Chief Commissioner said that all out efforts were being made to bring all segments into the tax net.

Teams have also been constituted under the Chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Asad Aziz to issue notices to non-fillers, he added.