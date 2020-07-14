UrduPoint.com
FBR Seizes 0.9m Illegal, Counterfeit Cigarettes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

FBR seizes 0.9m illegal, counterfeit cigarettes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Director General (DG) Intelligence & Investigation Inland Revenue, FBR Islamabad, Dr. Bashirullah Khan, I&I Directorate Peshawar has accelerated crackdown against illegal business of cigarettes.

A special surveillance squad of I&I Directorate Peshawar along with local police recovered 90 cartons of cigarette (0.9 million cigarette sticks) of illegal and counterfeit cigarettes worth millions of rupees in two separate operations in the jurisdictions of Chamkani and Gulbahar Police Stations.

The illegal and non-duty paid cigarettes were being smuggled from Bara, district Khyber to Punjab, but the attempt was foiled in Peshawar and for further legal proceeding shifted it to I&I Directorate (Main Office), Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Director (I&I) Inland Revenue Peshawar, Abid Mahmood has appreciated the performance of his team and vowed that crackdown against the business of illegal and counterfeit cigarettes and their movement will continue.

More Stories From Pakistan

