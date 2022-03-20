FBR seizes 52,000 non-duty paid cigarettes packets

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) claimed on Sunday to have seized 52,000 packets of non-duty paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees.

A spokesperson for the FBR said that on the direction of Commissioner FBR Okara Zone, IRO Officer Naveed Ahmed, along with his team, raided the Gulshan Ishaq Colony and Basti Rao Sahib of Renala Khurd, and seized 52,000 packets of non-duty paid cigarettes.