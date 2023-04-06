Close
FBR Seizes 875,000 Non-duty Paid Cigarettes:

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

FBR seizes 875,000 non-duty paid cigarettes:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday seized 875,000 non-duty paid cigarettes sticks worth Rs 3.4 millions from chak 137 SB Sillanwali.

According to a press release issued by FBR office, acting on a tip-off, a special squad consisting of Inspector Waseem Jasra under the supervision of FBR Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Ali Sallih Hayat Kalyar raided in Chak 137 SB and recovered 875,000 non-duty paid cigarettes sticks from a godown.

FBR Chief Commissioner Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat appreciated the performance of raiding team.

