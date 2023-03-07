FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday seized an ample quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes sticks worth Rs 1.7 million from Bhagtanwala in Sargodha district.

According to a press release issued by FBR office, acting on a tip-off, a special squad consisting of Inspector Aftab Awan and Inspector Waseem Jasra under the supervision of FBR Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Ali Sallih Hayat Kalyar raided in Bhagtanwala and recovered 390,000 non-duty paid cigarettes sticks from a godown.

FBR Chief Commissioner Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat appreciated the performance of raiding team.