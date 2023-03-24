FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday seized an ample quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes sticks worth Rs 20 million from various shops during the crack down in Sargodha district.

According to FBR office, acting on a tip-off, a special squad consisting of Inspector Aftab Awan and Inspector Waseem Jasra under the supervision of FBR Sargodha,Deputy Commissioner Ali Sallih Hayat Kalyar raided at various shops in Sargodha city and recovered an ample stock of non-duty paid cigarettes sticks worth in 20 millions of rupees .

FBR Chief Commissioner Khursheed Ahmed Khan Marwat appreciated the performance of raiding team.