FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday seized an ample quantity of non-duty paid 8.1 million cigarettes sticks worth of millions of rupees in Sargodha district.

According to a press release issued by FBR office here, acting on a tip-off, a special squad consisting of Inspector Sadam Shah and Inspector Waseem Jasra under the supervision of FBR Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Ali Sallih Hayat Kalyar seized 8,125,000 non-duty paid cigarettes sticks loaded in three trucks while snap checking at Sial morr and Kotmomin interchange.

FBR high ups appreciated the performance of raiding team.