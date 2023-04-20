FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Sargodha office conducted raids at different localities of the city and seized over 977 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes during the current month so far.

According to the FBR sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Ali Saleh Kalyar, an FBR team, led by Inspector Wasim Jasra, carried out these raids.