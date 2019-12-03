FBR sends notices to 50 doctors for tax evasion in KP

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the board launch investigation to identify the tax evaders and to bring them to justice.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2019) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sent notices to 50 doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over charges of tax evasion, the sources said here on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the FBR officials issued notices to doctors for not paying taxes and launched inquiry against them. They said that the doctors got salaries in millions but the tax they had been paying was very low from the required amount. The doctors who were involved in tax evasion would be indentified soon and would be brought to justice, they added. They also said that they had strictly been monitoring the doctors in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.

On August 1, 2019, FBR launched tax move in Karachi and sought details of doctors and surgeons working there with hospitals and health institutes. The move was launched by the board after the doctors started massive tax evasion in Karachi. Through a notification issued to Commissioner Inland Revenue in Karachi, the FBR asked to collect data of 30 public and private hospitals.

Talking to media, FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi also confirmed the move in Karachi, saying that the notices were issued to document all professions and sectors.

“We initiated this move in Karachi in the first phase,” he said, adding that people having taxable income would have to file their returns under the tax law. “We will send notices to all hospitals across the country to seek information about non-filer doctors,” he said.

FBR identified health facilities in Karachi included A.O. Clinic, Dar-ul-Sehat Hospital, Agha Khan University Hospital, Usmania University Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, OMI Hospital, Fatmiya Hospital, Zulekha Hospital, Mid City Hospital, Ashfaq Memorial Hospital, Habib Medical Centre, Hashmanis Hospital, Saifee Hospital, Healthcare Hospital, Park Lane Hospital, Mamji Hospital, Dow University Hospital, The Indus Hospital, National Medical Centre, Anklersaria Hospital, Ibn-e-Seena Hospital, Life Care consultant Clinic, Karachi Adventist Hospital, Nehal Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, Taj Medical Complex, SIUT and Ziauddin Medical Centre Hospital.